Dante Injury: Trains, could play Sunday

Dante (calf) is a late call for Sunday's match against Marseille, according to manager Claude Puel, per William Humbrest of Nice Matin. "Dante did part of the training yesterday, he is progressing well. I think he will be with us on Sunday."

Dante is looking to be nearing a return, and it could come as quickly as Sunday, with the defender to be subjected to a late fitness test. This would be a bright end of the season for the defender if he can return, as much of his campaign has been ravaged by injuries. He has started in eight of his 11 appearances this season, although the club may be a bit more cautious and leave him on the bench if fit Sunday.