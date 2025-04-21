Dante Injury: Unlikely against Paris

Dante (knee) is unlikely to feature against Paris on Friday due to his injury, coach Franck Haise said in a press conference, according to Maxime Bacquie from Ici Azur.

Dante missed Sunday's clash against Angers due to a knee injury and is unlikely to be available against Paris on Friday, according to his coach. If he has to miss the game, Melvin Bard will likely play in central defense again and be replaced by Ali El Abdi on the left flank for that clash.