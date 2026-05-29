Dante News: Makes last professional appearance

Dante has ended his career after taking part in Nice's 4-1 win over Saint-Etienne on Friday, and he's reportedly set to join Bayern Munich as the coach of their Under-23 squad, per Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports.

Dante finished a 24-year career in great form, even though his involvement gradually declined over his time in Nice. The defender also stood out for his remarkable spells in Bayern, Wolfsburg, Borussia Monchengladbach and Standard Liege, and he scored two goals in 13 international appearances for Brazil. Over his last 10 years in France, he posted averages of 1.4 tackles, 3.4 clearances and 1.2 interceptions per game across 280 matches played while notching seven goals and nine assists over that span.