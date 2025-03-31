Dante News: Picks up late red card

Dante (suspension) picked up a red card and was sent off in the 91st minute of Saturday's 2-1 loss against Monaco. He had one shot (one on goal) before his removal.

Dante was having a decent shift against Monaco on Saturday, until a late mistake sealed the loss for the visitors. Dante picked up a red card in the first minute of extra time, but until that point, he had won four of his six duels, made two interceptions, and made two passes into the final third. Dante will now miss Nice's next three Ligue 1 matches, which include fixtures against Nantes, Strasbourg, and Angers.