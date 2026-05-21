Dante News: Retires from football

Dante recorded two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Metz.

Dante played the final match of his professional career, bringing an end to a remarkable 24 year journey in football. The veteran defender showed his age at times this season, appearing in just 12 matches while dealing with multiple injuries, but his quality in the air remained elite with a 73.9 aerial duel win percentage, one of the highest among Ligue 1 center backs. His retirement marks not only the end of an outstanding career but also a major loss of leadership for Nice heading into next season.