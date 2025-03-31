Fantasy Soccer
Dante headshot

Dante News: Sees red Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Dante was shown a straight red in the 89th minute and was sent off during Saturday's clash with Monaco.

Dante was sent off with a straight red card Saturday. The defender has been a regular starter and will miss at least the next game against Nantes. His absence will force a change in the backline, with Mohamed Abdelmonem likely seeing some increased playing time in defense for that game.

Dante
Nice
