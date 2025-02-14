Dante News: Signs contract extension until 2026

Dante has signed a contract extension with Nice for one more season, the club announced.

Dante will stay with Nice for another season after signing an extension through 2026. He played his 300th match for the club against Lens and is now among the 10 most-used players in team history. The captain remains a regular starter with 24 tackles, 22 interceptions, and 39 clearances in 15 Ligue 1 appearances this season.