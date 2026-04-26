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Dante News: Unused substitute Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Dante (calf) was an unused substitute in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Marseille.

Dante returned to the squad after being sidelined for a couple of weeks, but he didn't get minutes this time. He'll aim to be included in either Abdulai Juma Bah's or Kojo Peprah Oppong's place in the final few games of the season. While the veteran delivered an assist the last time he played, he's more consistently reliable for a few clearances against most opposition.

Dante
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