Dante Sealy headshot

Dante Sealy Injury: Picks up injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Sealy was injured and subbed out in the 36th minute of Saturday's 3-2 loss to Toronto.

Sealy looked to have picked up a slight injury, forcing him off in the 36th minute Saturday. His status for the Houston clash remains uncertain, pending on his recovery and severity of the injury. He was replaced on the pitch by Keegan Rosenberry.

Dante Sealy
Colorado Rapids
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