Dante Sealy Injury: Picks up injury
Sealy was injured and subbed out in the 36th minute of Saturday's 3-2 loss to Toronto.
Sealy looked to have picked up a slight injury, forcing him off in the 36th minute Saturday. His status for the Houston clash remains uncertain, pending on his recovery and severity of the injury. He was replaced on the pitch by Keegan Rosenberry.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dante Sealy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dante Sealy See More