Dante Sealy News: 17 cross attempts in defeat

Sealy produced a game-high 17 crosses (five accurate) Saturday as Montreal were outlasted 1-0 by Charlotte FC. The attacking midfielder created five chances over his 90 minutes of play. After not appearing in Montreal's first three fixtures of the 2025 campaign, Sealy has made five successive starting appearances and scored one goal.