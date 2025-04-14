Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dante Sealy headshot

Dante Sealy News: 17 cross attempts in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Sealy registered one shot (zero on goal), 17 crosses (five accurate) and eight corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Charlotte FC.

Sealy produced a game-high 17 crosses (five accurate) Saturday as Montreal were outlasted 1-0 by Charlotte FC. The attacking midfielder created five chances over his 90 minutes of play. After not appearing in Montreal's first three fixtures of the 2025 campaign, Sealy has made five successive starting appearances and scored one goal.

Dante Sealy
CF Montreal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now