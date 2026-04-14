Dante Sealy headshot

Dante Sealy News: Assists against Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Sealy assisted once to go with four shots (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 6-2 victory over Houston Dynamo.

Sealy created Kosi Thompson's opener in the first half with his second assist in the campaign. The forward led Colorado with a season-high four shots during the match. He also sent in the most crosses for his side.

Dante Sealy
Colorado Rapids
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