Dante Sealy News: Assists against Houston
Sealy assisted once to go with four shots (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 6-2 victory over Houston Dynamo.
Sealy created Kosi Thompson's opener in the first half with his second assist in the campaign. The forward led Colorado with a season-high four shots during the match. He also sent in the most crosses for his side.
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