Dante Sealy News: First assist with Colorado

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Sealy had an assist while taking three off target shots, crossing seven times (two accurate) and creating two chances during Saturday's match against Portland.

Sealy set up Lucas Herrington in the 53rd minute before subbing off the pitch in the 82nd. The assist was the first since joining Colorado in the off season for Sealy as he's combined for eight crosses and three tackles in his opening two matches for his new club.

Dante Sealy
Colorado Rapids
