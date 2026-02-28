Dante Sealy News: First assist with Colorado
Sealy had an assist while taking three off target shots, crossing seven times (two accurate) and creating two chances during Saturday's match against Portland.
Sealy set up Lucas Herrington in the 53rd minute before subbing off the pitch in the 82nd. The assist was the first since joining Colorado in the off season for Sealy as he's combined for eight crosses and three tackles in his opening two matches for his new club.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dante Sealy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dante Sealy See More