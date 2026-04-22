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Dante Sealy News: Four crosses in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Sealy registered one shot (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 0-0 draw against Los Angeles Football Club.

Sealy got the start in Wednesday's 0-0 draw at LAFC and turned in a solid shift with four crosses, three corners, one shot on target and a tackle. He didn't get on the scoresheet this time but stayed heavily involved on set pieces while providing width down the right wing. Sealy now sits on two assists through nine appearances with seven starts for the Rapids, already a career high in MLS play, and is still chasing his first goal of the season.

Dante Sealy
Colorado Rapids
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