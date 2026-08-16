Dante Sealy News: Four key passes in victory

Sealy had five shots (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Sporting Kansas City.

Sealy was a constant attacking threat in Saturday's 2-0 win over Sporting KC, registering five shots, six crosses and a season-high four chances created across his 90 minutes as Colorado's most active wide outlet in a match where the numerical advantage from the 35th minute gave the Rapids increasing amounts of space to exploit against an increasingly stretched Sporting KC backline. The winger has now started three consecutive MLS matches and delivered his most complete individual attacking performance of the season, with his combination of crossing volume, shot attempts and chance creation giving Colorado a dynamic option on the right side of attack heading into a crucial stretch of the Western Conference calendar.