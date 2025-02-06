Dante Sealy News: Inks contact with Montreal

Sealy has signed with Montreal out of free agency, according to his new club.

Sealy has found a new club after he departed from Dallas, signing with Montreal through 2026, with an option for the 2027 campaign. This comes after starting in nine of his 17 appearances last season, notching one goal in around 900 minutes of play. His role with Montreal could grow, as he is only 21 years of age, possibly working into more of a starting role this season with his new club.