Sealy joins Colorado after a career 2025 season with CF Montreal, recording nine goals and two assists in 30 MLS matches, including seven goal contributions over the final nine regular season games. He previously developed in the FC Dallas system, making 38 MLS appearances before loan spells with PSV Eindhoven U-21, where he played 57 matches across two seasons. At the international level, Sealy represents Trinidad and Tobago, scoring four goals in 10 senior appearances after progressing through United States youth national teams. He also featured for North Texas SC, contributing to a USL League One title with 19 appearances, one goal, and three assists.