Dante Sealy headshot

Dante Sealy News: Scores goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Sealy scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), seven crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Chicago Fire.

Sealy saw his third straight start Saturday, playing the full 90 for a second match in a row. He would bag a goal in the win, scoring the equalizer in the 50th minute of the draw. This is his first goal of the season, taking five shots to reach that mark.

Dante Sealy
CF Montreal
More Stats & News
