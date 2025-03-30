Dante Sealy News: Scores goal
Sealy scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), seven crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Chicago Fire.
Sealy saw his third straight start Saturday, playing the full 90 for a second match in a row. He would bag a goal in the win, scoring the equalizer in the 50th minute of the draw. This is his first goal of the season, taking five shots to reach that mark.
