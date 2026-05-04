Dante Sealy News: Six crosses Saturday

Sealy generated one shot (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Houston Dynamo.

Sealy recorded six crosses in Saturday's loss, his second most in a match this season. He also recorded two accurate crosses for the fourth time this season and put one shot on target, one of just two his side managed in the loss. He was subbed off in the 81st minute for Kimani Stewart-Baynes.