Dante Sealy News: Starting versus Houston

Sealy (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup for the weekend meeting with Houston Dynamo.

Sealy managed to avoid a serious injury despite leaving in the 36th minute during his last MLS appearance. He's expected to stay put in his usual right-wing spot while sharing set-piece duties with Paxten Aaronson. Meanwhile, Keegan Rosenberry, who subbed on for him in the previous game, will remain on the bench as a defensive-minded alternative in case Sealy is unable to play the full match.