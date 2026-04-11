Dante Sealy News: Starting versus Houston
Sealy (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup for the weekend meeting with Houston Dynamo.
Sealy managed to avoid a serious injury despite leaving in the 36th minute during his last MLS appearance. He's expected to stay put in his usual right-wing spot while sharing set-piece duties with Paxten Aaronson. Meanwhile, Keegan Rosenberry, who subbed on for him in the previous game, will remain on the bench as a defensive-minded alternative in case Sealy is unable to play the full match.
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