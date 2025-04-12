Dany Mota Carvalho News: Fires four shots against Venezia

Mota Carvalho drew two fouls and registered four shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Venezia.

Mota Carvalho shouldered the weight of the attack after Balde Keita (thigh) subbed off and led his team in attempts but was rarely dangerous. He has scored once, assisted twice and added nine shots (four on target), 10 key passes and three crosses (one accurate) in the last five games.