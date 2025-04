Mota Carvalho drew four fouls and had two shots (zero on target) and three clearances in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Napoli.

Mota Carvalho had a so-so display even though he was tasked with a bigger role sans Balde Keita (thigh). He has hit the net once in the last five matches, adding 11 shots (four on target), five chances created and three crosses (one accurate).