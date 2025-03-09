Dany Mota Carvalho News: Provides two helpers versus Inter

Mota Carvalho assisted twice to go with three clearnaces and five chances created in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Inter Milan.

Mota Cvaralho set a new season high in key passes and teed up both Samuele Birindelli, with a back heel flick, and Keita as Monza almost pulled off the upset. He hadn't dished any assist prior to this game, while he scored four times earlier in the season. He has logged two shots (one on target), six chances created, seven crosses (zero accurate) and three tackles (one won) in the last five games.