Dany Mota Carvalho News: Scores opener in loss
Mota Carvalho scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-1 defeat versus Como.
Mota scored the opener in the fifth minute with his fifth goal in the campaign, but Monza ended up with the comeback loss at home. The forward led his side in shots during the match. He already matched his best scoring season for the club in 2022.
