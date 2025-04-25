Dany Rosero Injury: Unlikely for Saturday

Rosero (quadriceps) is unlikely for Saturday's match against Cincinnati, according to Thad Bell of the KC Soccer Journal.

Rosero looks to be on the outside looking in for Saturday's match, as he is still struggling with his injury. This leaves him as doubtful for the outing, probably needing to pass some testing before he is even thought of as able to make the team sheet. Even if he is fit, a bench option would be expected, only starting in one of his past three outings.