Daouda Guindo headshot

Daouda Guindo News: Back from suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Guindo is no longer banned and is an option for play in the coming games.

Guindo is back from his one-match out, as he will return to play when facing PSG on May 10. The starting defender should return to a starting role, earning the start in four of his past five appearances on the team sheet. That said, he has one goal, an assist and four clean sheets from left-back this season.

Daouda Guindo
Brest
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