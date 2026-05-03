Daouda Guindo News: Back from suspension
Guindo is no longer banned and is an option for play in the coming games.
Guindo is back from his one-match out, as he will return to play when facing PSG on May 10. The starting defender should return to a starting role, earning the start in four of his past five appearances on the team sheet. That said, he has one goal, an assist and four clean sheets from left-back this season.
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