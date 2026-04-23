Daouda Guindo News: Set to miss Paris FC match
Guindo is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in French competitions, the league announced.
Guindo picked up his fifth yellow card in French competitions and is now suspended for the clash against Paris FC on May 3. The left-back has been a regular starter in the back line and his absence guarantees a shake-up in the starting XI, with Bradley Locko or Luck Zogbe likely holding the role until he returns.
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