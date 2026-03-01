Daouda Guindo News: Shown red card

Guindo was shown a red card in the 21st minute of Sunday's match against Metz.

Guindo would follow through with his leg a bit too far and catch an opposing player, earning the defender a red card. He will now be suspended one match, a rough loss for the club as they lose a starter, with Bradley Locko a likely replacementswhile he is out. Guindo will next be an option when facing Monaco on March 14.