Dara O'Shea News: Assists from cross

O'Shea supplied the service for Ipswich Town's second goal late in Saturday's 4-2 loss at the hands of Nottingham Forest. The full-back also put forth a strong defensive effort over his 90 minutes of play, making one tackle (one won), one interception, three clearances and one block. The assist marked O'Shea's first goal contribution of the campaign over 26 appearances (26 starts).