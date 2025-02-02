Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dara O'Shea headshot

Dara O'Shea News: Leads defense in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

O'Shea had one tackle (zero won), eight clearances and one interception in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Southampton.

O'Shea made his 21st successive Premier League appearance (21st start) in the Ipswich Town backline Saturday and led the defensive effort with nine clearances while making one interception and two blocks. Over O'Shea's 21-start streak, he's played the full 90 minutes on 20 occasions and contributed to two clean sheets.

Dara O'Shea
Ipswich Town
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now