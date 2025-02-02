Dara O'Shea News: Leads defense in defeat

O'Shea had one tackle (zero won), eight clearances and one interception in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Southampton.

O'Shea made his 21st successive Premier League appearance (21st start) in the Ipswich Town backline Saturday and led the defensive effort with nine clearances while making one interception and two blocks. Over O'Shea's 21-start streak, he's played the full 90 minutes on 20 occasions and contributed to two clean sheets.