Dario Essugo Injury: Back on pitch, not ready yet

Essugo (undisclosed) is training on grass but isn't ready to play yet, manager Liam Rosenior told media during Friday's pre-match press conference. "Essugo is back on the training pitch as well. Hopefully, we can get [all these players] fit and on the pitch before the end of the season."

Essugo hasn't played for the Blues this season, and it's unclear when he'll be able to return to action. The fact that he's training on the grass is encouraging, but based on Rosenior's words, he doesn't look close to being available for selection.