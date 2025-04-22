Dario Essugo News: Active at both ends in win

Essugo recorded two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Atlético Madrid. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 77th minute.

Essugo led Las Palmas in total shots, but he also stood out for his defensive play in midfield, particularly since he had to deal with the likes of Koke, Rodrigo De Paul and Conor Gallagher all game long. Essugo should take on a prominent role in midfield when Las Palmas face Athletic Club on Wednesday.