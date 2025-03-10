Dario Essugo News: Suspended again

Essugo will serve a one-match ban at least due to the two yellow cards he received against Betis, which led to his dismissal in the 61st minute.

Essugo received two yellow cards in Sunday's match and was sent off, leaving his team with ten men. He will miss Friday's game against Alaves. His absence will likely result in a change in the starting midfield, as he has been a regular starter this season. Jose Campana is expected to replace him in the lineup for that game.