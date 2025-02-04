Dario Essugo News: Suspended two more games

Essugo received two yellow cards against Osasuna resulting in one match ban, with the disciplinary committee adding a two-game suspension for his second card, which he picked up after applauding the referee for the first card, Cope reports. He will be eligible to return against Barcelona on Feb. 22.

Essugo has been a key starter for Las Palmas this season and will miss another two games due to suspension. His absence could open up more playing time for newcomer Stefan Bajcetic in midfield.