Dario Essugo headshot

Dario Essugo News: Suspension cleared

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Essugo completed his one-game suspension for the red card he received in their last game and will be eligible to face Celta Vigo on March. 31.

Essugo missed Friday's 2-2 draw against Alaves due to suspension and is available for selection for their next contest after the international break. He has been a regular starter this season and should be expected to return to the starting XI immediately now that he is an option.

Dario Essugo
Las Palmas
More Stats & News
