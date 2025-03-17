Dario Essugo News: Suspension cleared
Essugo completed his one-game suspension for the red card he received in their last game and will be eligible to face Celta Vigo on March. 31.
Essugo missed Friday's 2-2 draw against Alaves due to suspension and is available for selection for their next contest after the international break. He has been a regular starter this season and should be expected to return to the starting XI immediately now that he is an option.
