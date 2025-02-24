Fantasy Soccer
Dario Zuparic headshot

Dario Zuparic Injury: Out for the time being

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Zuparic picked up a knee injury that is considered significant, coach Phil Neville confirmed in a press conference, as reported by Jeremy Peterman. "Dario has a bad injury."

Zuparic is expected to miss time due to a significant knee injury. His return timeline is currently unclear, but he could be sidelined for the next few matches. Finn Surman is likely to receive increased playing time in his absence.

Dario Zuparic
Portland Timbers
