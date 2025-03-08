Dario Zuparic News: On bench against Nashville

Zuparic (knee) is on the bench for Saturday's visit to Nashville.

Zuparic has been included in the match squad for the first time this season following his forced absence for the last couple of games. The central man was a consistent starter in 2024, so he could eventually regain a spot in the back line over Finn Surman or Ian Smith. In that case, Zuparic would be reliable for his recent averages of 4.1 clearances, 1.7 tackles and 1.3 interceptions per match.