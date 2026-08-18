Dariusz Stalmach Injury: Returns to partial training
Stalmach returned to partial team training Tuesday, the club announced.
Stalmach went down with an acromioclavicular joint injury during Werder Bremen's 4-2 friendly win over Energie Cottbus at the start of August, a setback that kept him out of training completely at first. He's now back involved in parts of team sessions, though it's still undetermined whether he'll be available for the competitive season opener.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now