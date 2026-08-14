Dariusz Stalmach Injury: Set for full training next week

Stalmach (shoulder) is set to rejoin team training without restrictions next week, according to coach Daniel Thioune. "Stalmach will be back fully involved next week"

Stalmach has been unable to train regularly with the team due to an acromioclavicular joint injury, though this update points to the end of his buildup program. He won't feature in Saturday's final preseason test, but he's on track to take the next step in time for the competitive season opener. How quickly he'll be ready for match action after that remains to be seen, with full fitness the immediate priority. Stalmach is expected to continue his buildup as the club's preseason wraps up.