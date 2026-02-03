Yongwa has fully recovered from the hamstring injury he picked up at the AFCON and that made him miss the last four games with the Merlus, putting him in position to return to the match squad. The defender could be in line to log his first minutes since the beginning of the year with Lorient during Wednesday's French Cup clash against Paris FC. Yongwa has been an undisputed starter in the backline prior to his injury and is expected to regain a similar role moving forward under coach Olivier Pantaloni.