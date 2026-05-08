Darlene Yongwa Injury: Suffers heel injury

Yongwa is ruled out of Sunday's clash against Metz due to a heel injury, with coach Olivier Pantaloni describing the situation as nothing concerning, according to Baptiste Cogne of Ouest France.

Yongwa will rest over the weekend and is expected to return to team training at the start of next week ahead of Lorient's final fixture of the season against Le Havre at the Moustoir. His absence for the Metz clash is a precautionary measure rather than a significant injury concern, and the club is not rushing his return given there is only one game remaining after Sunday.