Yongwa came back from international duty with a hamstring injury that sidelined him in the last three games but the defender was spotted doing the first parts of team training in recent days and is expected to resume full team training next week, suggesting he isn't far from making his return to the match squad. This is a positive news for the Merlus since he started in his last eight appearances and should return to a starting role once fully back fit. Until then, Igor Silva is seeing a greater role in the back-three of coach Olivier Pantaloni.