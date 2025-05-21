Darlene Yongwa News: Dynamic at left-back

Yongwa appeared in 33 Ligue 2 matches, scoring one goal and registering five assists during the 2024-25 season.

Yongwa combined defensive solidity with offensive support, making overlapping runs and delivering precise crosses throughout the season to help Lorient win the Ligue 2 title and earn promotion to the French top flight. His performances added width and depth to Lorient's play. Yongwa's stamina and work ethic were evident as he consistently contributed at both ends of the pitch.