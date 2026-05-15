Darlene Yongwa News: Trains fully, option for finale

Yongwa (heel) returned to full team training Thursday and will be an option for Sunday's season finale against Le Havre, according to Le Telegramme.

Yongwa had been ruled out of last weekend's clash against Metz as a precaution, but his return to collective sessions right on schedule is a clean bill of health heading into the final fixture of Lorient's season. The club will hope he can contribute against Le Havre at the Moustoir as the Merlus bring the curtain down on their campaign.