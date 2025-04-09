Fantasy Soccer
Darlington Nagbe Injury: Training, considered day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Nagbe (knee) is training again but is still considered day-to-day, according to manager Wilfried Nancy, per Brianna Mac Kay of the Columbus Dispatch.

Nagbe is seeing progress in his rehabilitation but is still not yet fully fit, as he will be considered day-to-day moving forward. This still leaves him in a decent spot to feature against St. Louis on Sunday, possibly seeing his return this week.

