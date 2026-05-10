Darren Yapi Injury: Exits match injured

Yapi registered two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to St. Louis City SC. He was injured and subbed out in the 57th minute.

Yapi only lasted 57 minutes before forced off with an injury. This was just his second start in a row, recording four starts through seven appearances, scoring once with seven shots. The forward will be day to day heading to the midweek clash with Minnesota on Wednesday.