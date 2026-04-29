Darren Yapi Injury: Picks up injury in Cup

Yapi (undisclosed) was forced off in the 83rd minute of Wednesday's penalty shootout 5-4 win against Switchbacks FC in the US Open Cup after getting hurt during stoppage time, leaving his availability for Saturday's clash against Houston uncertain, according to Burgundy Wave.

Yapi's injury came late in the match and the nature of a issue has not yet been confirmed, with Colorado set to assess him over the coming days before making a final call on his involvement at the weekend. Georgi Minoungou is expected to take on a larger role in the front line if Yapi needs to miss any time on the sidelines.