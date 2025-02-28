Darren Yapi Injury: Unexpectedly sees questionable tag
Yapi (shoulder) is questionable for Saturday's match against Dallas.
Yapi has received a questionable tag despite the report of around a month out, with the attacker now questionable to face Dallas. IT may still be too early for the player, although this is at least a bright sign that he will be back soon. Even if he does make the team sheet, a bench option will be likely after missing preseason.
