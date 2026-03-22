Darren Yapi News: Another goal contribution

Yapi earned an assist to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 victory versus Sporting Kansas City.

Yapi earned yet another goal contribution Saturday, finding Paxten Aaronson in the 12th minute for an assist. This comes after a goal in his last outing and a goal and an assist two games ago, now with a goal contribution in three straight outings. That said, he has four goal contributions this season in five appearances (four starts).