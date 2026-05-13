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Darren Yapi News: Available as substitute

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Yapi (undisclosed) is on the bench for Wednesday's duel versus Minnesota United.

Yapi has recovered quickly from an issue that forced him to exit last weekend's game against St. Louis. However, he's not starting this time, with Georgi Minoungou and Jackson Travis selected in wide attacking roles. Yapi has had a decent campaign so far, with both his three goals and two assists ranking second on the squad.

Darren Yapi
Colorado Rapids
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