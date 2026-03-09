Darren Yapi News: Goal, assist in rout

Yapi scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and two chances created in Saturday's 4-1 win over Los Angeles Galaxy.

Yapi added a pair of goal contributions during Saturday's win, and could have had an even bigger day. The forward had a goal and assist and nearly had a second goal. He was excellent throughout, making the most of his chances once LA Galaxy had someone sent off. Yapi is continuing to grow into his talent, but he's clearly got the skill to be a major difference-maker in Colorado.